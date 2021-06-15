$0.68 Earnings Per Share Expected for LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) will report earnings per share of $0.68 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for LTC Properties’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.64 to $0.70. LTC Properties posted earnings of $0.76 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that LTC Properties will report full year earnings of $2.68 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.64 to $2.75. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.84 to $2.89. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover LTC Properties.

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.34). LTC Properties had a net margin of 29.51% and a return on equity of 5.82%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LTC shares. Capital One Financial cut shares of LTC Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. TheStreet lowered LTC Properties from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LTC Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on LTC Properties from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Mizuho cut shares of LTC Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $38.33.

Shares of NYSE:LTC traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.46. The stock had a trading volume of 800 shares, compared to its average volume of 279,436. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.04. LTC Properties has a fifty-two week low of $32.01 and a fifty-two week high of $44.73. The company has a quick ratio of 10.86, a current ratio of 10.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.97 and a beta of 0.96.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.78%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 21st. LTC Properties’s payout ratio is 94.61%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in LTC Properties by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,303,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $304,710,000 after buying an additional 195,584 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of LTC Properties by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,630,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,440,000 after purchasing an additional 145,637 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LTC Properties by 7.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 770,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,128,000 after purchasing an additional 53,370 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of LTC Properties in the fourth quarter worth $21,967,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in LTC Properties by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 470,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,327,000 after purchasing an additional 4,455 shares during the period. 74.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About LTC Properties

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC holds 181 investments in 27 states with 29 operating partners.

