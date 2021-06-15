M Holdings Securities Inc. Has $4.06 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

M Holdings Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,785 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 683 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $4,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. City Holding Co. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 220.6% during the 1st quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $36,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded down $1.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $277.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 884,377. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $190.24 and a 52 week high of $278.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $270.55.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

