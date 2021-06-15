Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC) Shares Purchased by M Holdings Securities Inc.

M Holdings Securities Inc. raised its position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 128,861 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,114 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc.’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF were worth $4,477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 55I LLC boosted its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 44.8% in the 1st quarter. 55I LLC now owns 1,143,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,738,000 after buying an additional 354,079 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,755,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,176,000 after buying an additional 550,896 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 204,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,111,000 after buying an additional 35,787 shares during the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC now owns 12,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,004,000.

PTLC stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.24. The stock had a trading volume of 104,461 shares. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.41.

