Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.070–0.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.090. The company issued revenue guidance of $162 million-163 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $160.03 million.Coupa Software also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.200–0.140 EPS.
COUP traded down $6.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $233.00. 18,240 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,414,946. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $246.72. Coupa Software has a 52-week low of $215.00 and a 52-week high of $377.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.
Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $1.08. The business had revenue of $166.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.75 million. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 19.32% and a negative net margin of 45.08%. Equities analysts anticipate that Coupa Software will post -3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In other Coupa Software news, EVP Robert Glenn sold 1,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.41, for a total transaction of $314,358.66. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $263,076.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.25, for a total value of $11,212,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 263,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,987,392.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 173,720 shares of company stock worth $43,206,327 over the last ninety days. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Coupa Software Company Profile
Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform. Its platform connects organizations with suppliers globally; and provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.
