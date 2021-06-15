Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.070–0.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.090. The company issued revenue guidance of $162 million-163 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $160.03 million.Coupa Software also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.200–0.140 EPS.

COUP traded down $6.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $233.00. 18,240 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,414,946. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $246.72. Coupa Software has a 52-week low of $215.00 and a 52-week high of $377.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $1.08. The business had revenue of $166.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.75 million. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 19.32% and a negative net margin of 45.08%. Equities analysts anticipate that Coupa Software will post -3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Coupa Software from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their target price on Coupa Software from $272.00 to $254.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Coupa Software from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Coupa Software from $320.00 to $250.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Coupa Software from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $299.63.

In other Coupa Software news, EVP Robert Glenn sold 1,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.41, for a total transaction of $314,358.66. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $263,076.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.25, for a total value of $11,212,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 263,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,987,392.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 173,720 shares of company stock worth $43,206,327 over the last ninety days. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Coupa Software Company Profile

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform. Its platform connects organizations with suppliers globally; and provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

