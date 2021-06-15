M Holdings Securities Inc. Sells 11,915 Shares of Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:FLQL)

M Holdings Securities Inc. lowered its stake in Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:FLQL) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 263,398 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,915 shares during the period. Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of M Holdings Securities Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. M Holdings Securities Inc.’s holdings in Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF were worth $10,552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLQL. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new stake in Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Bickling Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $238,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at $243,000. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 12,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 948 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF by 34.6% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after buying an additional 4,443 shares during the period.

Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF stock traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $42.60. 15,475 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $41.83. Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $25.40 and a 1 year high of $30.32.

