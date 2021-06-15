Chilton Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ)

Chilton Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 245,388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,470 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Cousins Properties worth $8,674,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cousins Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cousins Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Cousins Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cousins Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 406.5% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 3,366 shares during the last quarter. 94.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Cousins Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Cousins Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.63.

Shares of CUZ traded down $0.83 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.15. The stock had a trading volume of 4,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 969,292. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.04. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a 12 month low of $24.17 and a 12 month high of $39.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Cousins Properties had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 2.03%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cousins Properties Incorporated will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This is a positive change from Cousins Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 5th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.60%.

Cousins Properties Company Profile

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.

