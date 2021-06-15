Chilton Capital Management LLC Buys 418 Shares of Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY)

Chilton Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 425,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Getty Realty were worth $12,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GTY. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Getty Realty in the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,108,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Getty Realty by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,475,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $178,330,000 after purchasing an additional 420,352 shares during the period. B&I Capital AG purchased a new position in Getty Realty during the 4th quarter worth $8,383,000. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC purchased a new position in Getty Realty during the 1st quarter worth $6,281,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Getty Realty by 1,417.5% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 193,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,327,000 after purchasing an additional 180,675 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GTY traded down $0.27 on Tuesday, reaching $33.81. The company had a trading volume of 982 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,588. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.97 and a beta of 0.80. Getty Realty Corp. has a 52-week low of $24.87 and a 52-week high of $34.21. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.09.

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $36.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.10 million. Getty Realty had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 49.99%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Getty Realty Corp. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 24th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.61%. Getty Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.78%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Getty Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th.

