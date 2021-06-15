HEXO (NYSE:HEXO) Price Target Lowered to C$7.00 at Canaccord Genuity

HEXO (NYSE:HEXO) had its target price decreased by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$9.00 to C$7.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Desjardins lifted their price objective on HEXO from $5.40 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised HEXO from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered HEXO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, CIBC raised HEXO from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.01.

Shares of HEXO stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $5.93. 37,547 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,793,804. HEXO has a 12-month low of $2.32 and a 12-month high of $11.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $872.48 million, a PE ratio of -3.77 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 4.30 and a quick ratio of 3.03.

HEXO (NYSE:HEXO) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, June 13th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.11). HEXO had a negative net margin of 190.88% and a negative return on equity of 11.69%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that HEXO will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HEXO. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of HEXO during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of HEXO during the 1st quarter valued at about $79,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of HEXO during the 1st quarter valued at about $79,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of HEXO during the 1st quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of HEXO by 41.6% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 32,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 9,689 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

HEXO Corp., through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells cannabis in Canada. It offers dried cannabis under the Time of Day and H2 lines; Elixir, a cannabis oil sublingual mist product line; and Decarb, an activated fine-milled cannabis powder product. The company offers its adult-use and medical products under the HEXO brand name.

