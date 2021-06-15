UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Director Richard T. Burke Sells 2,000 Shares

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.00, for a total value of $804,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 154,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,980,762. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NYSE:UNH traded down $2.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $396.87. 26,873 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,094,366. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $400.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $273.71 and a fifty-two week high of $425.98. The company has a market cap of $374.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.77.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.93. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 26.04%. The firm had revenue of $70.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.72 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 21st will be paid a $1.45 dividend. This is a positive change from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 18th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.62%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter worth about $1,044,000. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the first quarter worth approximately $1,373,000. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 6.4% in the first quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 3,885 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,588,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 4.6% in the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 6,132 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,282,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Unified Trust Company N.A. grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 0.9% during the first quarter. Unified Trust Company N.A. now owns 17,242 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,415,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. 86.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UNH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Securities increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $450.00 to $522.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $478.00 target price on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $394.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. UnitedHealth Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $425.14.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

