Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) CEO A William Stein Sells 10,312 Shares

Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) CEO A William Stein sold 10,312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total transaction of $1,691,168.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,691,168. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

A William Stein also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 8th, A William Stein sold 121,275 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.77, for a total transaction of $19,376,106.75.

On Thursday, June 3rd, A William Stein sold 100,000 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.50, for a total transaction of $15,550,000.00.

On Tuesday, May 25th, A William Stein sold 100,000 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.92, for a total transaction of $15,192,000.00.

Digital Realty Trust stock traded down $1.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $161.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,015,403. The company has a market capitalization of $45.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $150.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.65 and a twelve month high of $165.49.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.27). Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.31% and a net margin of 12.43%. As a group, research analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.60%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 0.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,660,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,754,800,000 after acquiring an additional 150,432 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,151,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,416,275,000 after acquiring an additional 651,934 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 7.9% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,540,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,343,744,000 after acquiring an additional 700,660 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 180.3% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 7,450,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,049,316,000 after acquiring an additional 4,792,073 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,167,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $720,863,000 after acquiring an additional 36,923 shares during the period. 96.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DLR. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $168.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.07.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

