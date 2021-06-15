Haverford Trust Co. Cuts Stock Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Haverford Trust Co. trimmed its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 228,550 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 10,705 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $13,290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Liberty One Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.7% during the first quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 185,979 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $10,815,000 after purchasing an additional 4,917 shares during the period. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC increased its position in Verizon Communications by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 70,552 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $4,103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,985 shares in the last quarter. Sfmg LLC increased its position in Verizon Communications by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 68,878 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $4,005,000 after purchasing an additional 3,298 shares in the last quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 34,700 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,018,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 7,183,697 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $417,732,000 after buying an additional 78,472 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Verizon Communications stock opened at $57.16 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $236.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $57.58. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.85 and a fifty-two week high of $61.95.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $32.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.47 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 30.10% and a net margin of 14.58%. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $0.627 per share. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.22%.

In other Verizon Communications news, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.26, for a total value of $2,039,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,377,674.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total value of $91,014.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,242 shares in the company, valued at $2,121,244.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 82,903 shares of company stock worth $4,877,955 over the last ninety days. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

VZ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Tigress Financial raised Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Moffett Nathanson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Scotiabank downgraded Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Verizon Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.46.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches.

