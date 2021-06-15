Short Interest in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS) Grows By 42.1%

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 164,800 shares, a growth of 42.1% from the May 13th total of 116,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 44,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NHS. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund by 10.8% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 341,813 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,404,000 after acquiring an additional 33,270 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 206,848 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,418,000 after acquiring an additional 32,015 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund by 246.6% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 92,265 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after acquiring an additional 65,647 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 77,918 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $911,000 after acquiring an additional 2,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 37,800 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NHS traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.22. 300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,775. Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund has a 52-week low of $10.17 and a 52-week high of $13.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.46.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0905 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.21%.

About Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund is managed by Neuberger Berman Investment Advisers LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund typically invests in high yield debt securities of various sectors, such as auto parts and equipment, airlines, automotive, electronics, health services, packaging, telecom-integrated/services, gaming, and gas distribution.

