Short Interest in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) Expands By 41.3%

UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,150,000 shares, a growth of 41.3% from the May 13th total of 2,230,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 981,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In other news, CAO Laurie Bergman sold 8,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.74, for a total transaction of $403,884.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $206,561.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UGI. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in UGI in the fourth quarter worth approximately $83,362,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in UGI by 26.2% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 9,196,730 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $377,158,000 after buying an additional 1,906,904 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in UGI by 4.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,675,825 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $888,925,000 after buying an additional 957,452 shares in the last quarter. Robecosam AG boosted its stake in UGI by 309.1% in the fourth quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 900,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,464,000 after buying an additional 680,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in UGI by 104.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 765,956 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,450,000 after buying an additional 391,178 shares in the last quarter. 78.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE UGI traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.76. 1,965 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,008,194. UGI has a 12-month low of $29.54 and a 12-month high of $48.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.80.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter. UGI had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 12.97%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that UGI will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.345 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. This is a positive change from UGI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. UGI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.44%.

Separately, TheStreet raised UGI from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th.

About UGI

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.5 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,800 propane distribution locations; and sells, installs, and services propane appliances, including heating systems and propane-powered generators.

