Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) Trading Up 3.2%

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL)’s stock price was up 3.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $8.68 and last traded at $8.68. Approximately 1,557 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 425,424 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.41.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CNSL shares. TheStreet upgraded Consolidated Communications from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered Consolidated Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their target price for the company from $7.50 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered Consolidated Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.93. The stock has a market cap of $690.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.82 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.33, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82.

Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $324.77 million for the quarter. Consolidated Communications had a positive return on equity of 13.65% and a negative net margin of 3.12%.

In related news, Director Maribeth S. Rahe bought 10,000 shares of Consolidated Communications stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.91 per share, for a total transaction of $79,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 115,661 shares in the company, valued at $914,878.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CNSL. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Consolidated Communications by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 99,342 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 13,880 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its holdings in Consolidated Communications by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 64,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Consolidated Communications by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 224,045 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,096,000 after buying an additional 48,556 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Consolidated Communications by 168.2% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 67,897 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 42,579 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in shares of Consolidated Communications by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 122,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Communications Company Profile (NASDAQ:CNSL)

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services to business and residential customers in the United States. It offers high-speed broadband Internet access and voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) phone services; commercial data connectivity services in select markets, including a portfolio of Ethernet services, software defined wide area network, multi-protocol label switching, and private line services; and wholesale services to regional and national interexchange and wireless carriers, including cellular backhaul, dark fiber, and other fiber transport solutions, as well as cloud-based services.

