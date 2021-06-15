Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI) Hits New 1-Year High at $23.53

Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $23.53 and last traded at $23.53, with a volume of 6242 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.50.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AGTI. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Agiliti in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Agiliti in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Agiliti in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Agiliti in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Agiliti in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Agiliti presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.39.

About Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI)

Agiliti, Inc provides healthcare technology management and service solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers onsite managed services, including programs for the management, reprocessing, and logistics of medical equipment at individual facilities and integrated delivery networks to monitor and adjust equipment quantities and availability to address fluctuations in patient census and acuity; and clinical engineering services comprising maintenance, repair, and remediation solutions for various type of medical equipment, including general biomedical and diagnostic imaging equipment through supplemental and outsourced offerings.

Recommended Story: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Agiliti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agiliti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.