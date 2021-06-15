Dividend and Income Fund (OTCMKTS:DNIF) Short Interest Update

Dividend and Income Fund (OTCMKTS:DNIF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 17,500 shares, a growth of 40.0% from the May 13th total of 12,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Shares of Dividend and Income Fund stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,954. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.20. Dividend and Income Fund has a one year low of $8.81 and a one year high of $15.00.

Get Dividend and Income Fund alerts:

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Monday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a yield of 6.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 11th.

Dividend and Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Bexil Advisers LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies across all capitalizations.

Further Reading: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for Dividend and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dividend and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.