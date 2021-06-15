BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) Sees Large Volume Increase

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 61,126 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 1,075,357 shares.The stock last traded at $62.37 and had previously closed at $64.25.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BIGC. Guggenheim raised shares of BigCommerce from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of BigCommerce from $64.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of BigCommerce from $75.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, May 28th. Truist cut their price objective on shares of BigCommerce from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of BigCommerce from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.53.

Get BigCommerce alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $4.34 billion and a PE ratio of -62.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $54.81.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $46.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.18 million. BigCommerce had a negative net margin of 25.37% and a negative return on equity of 52.31%. BigCommerce’s revenue was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other BigCommerce news, insider Jeff Mengoli sold 8,000 shares of BigCommerce stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.99, for a total transaction of $471,920.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 103,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,108,296.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jimmy Duvall sold 5,000 shares of BigCommerce stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.28, for a total transaction of $296,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 89,009 shares in the company, valued at $5,276,453.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 151,418 shares of company stock worth $8,482,235 over the last 90 days. 31.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. General Catalyst Group Management LLC purchased a new position in BigCommerce during the fourth quarter worth about $529,459,000. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its stake in BigCommerce by 5,761.1% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 4,443,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,859,000 after purchasing an additional 4,368,102 shares during the period. Matrix Capital Management Company LP raised its stake in BigCommerce by 14.6% during the first quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 3,900,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,420,000 after purchasing an additional 496,292 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of BigCommerce in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $149,602,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of BigCommerce by 91.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,428,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,557,000 after acquiring an additional 680,656 shares during the period. 64.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC)

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

Further Reading: What is FinTech?

Receive News & Ratings for BigCommerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BigCommerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.