Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) Stock Price Down 5.7%

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS)’s stock price traded down 5.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $12.10 and last traded at $12.17. 9,535 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,664,281 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.90.

HIMS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hims & Hers Health has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.33.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.07. The company has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.87 and a beta of -0.11.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $52.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.74 million. As a group, analysts expect that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Diametric Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the first quarter valued at $253,000. Oaktree Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the first quarter valued at $49,923,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the first quarter valued at $1,701,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the first quarter valued at $9,892,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the first quarter valued at $165,000. 27.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS)

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available for purchase on its websites directly by customers. It provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, as well as cosmetics and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health, skincare, and hair care.

