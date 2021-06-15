Brokerages Anticipate Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $73.12 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) to report $73.12 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Meridian Bioscience’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $69.20 million and the highest is $75.17 million. Meridian Bioscience reported sales of $84.80 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Friday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Meridian Bioscience will report full year sales of $319.54 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $314.00 million to $323.92 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $285.42 million, with estimates ranging from $263.40 million to $309.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Meridian Bioscience.

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. Meridian Bioscience had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 26.62%. The firm had revenue of $85.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.24 million.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on VIVO shares. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Meridian Bioscience from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Meridian Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th.

Shares of Meridian Bioscience stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $20.87. 7,758 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 719,248. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 3.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $904.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 0.49. Meridian Bioscience has a 1-year low of $12.98 and a 1-year high of $30.65.

In related news, CEO John P. Kenny sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $750,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 208,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,216,475. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VIVO. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Meridian Bioscience in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Meridian Bioscience in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in Meridian Bioscience during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. First Bank & Trust bought a new position in Meridian Bioscience during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Meridian Bioscience during the 1st quarter valued at $82,000. 95.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Meridian Bioscience

Meridian Bioscience, Inc, a life science company, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells diagnostic test kits primarily for gastrointestinal and respiratory infectious diseases, and elevated blood lead levels worldwide. The company operates through Diagnostics and Life Science segments. The Diagnostics segment offers testing platforms, including real-time PCR amplification under the Revogene brand; isothermal DNA amplification under the Alethia brand; lateral flow immunoassay using fluorescent chemistry under the Curian brand; rapid immunoassay under the ImmunoCard and ImmunoCard STAT! brands; enzyme-linked immunoassays under the PREMIER brand; anodic stripping voltammetry under the LeadCare and PediaStat brands; and urea breath testing for H.

