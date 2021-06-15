Lunyr 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $4,918.00 (LUN)

Lunyr (CURRENCY:LUN) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 15th. Lunyr has a market cap of $413,822.01 and $4,918.00 worth of Lunyr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lunyr coin can now be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00000450 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Lunyr has traded up 19.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.04 or 0.00062591 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00004145 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002500 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.96 or 0.00022396 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002502 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $313.73 or 0.00784077 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.98 or 0.00084932 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,149.10 or 0.07870356 BTC.

Lunyr Profile

Lunyr (CRYPTO:LUN) is a coin. It was first traded on March 29th, 2017. Lunyr’s total supply is 2,703,356 coins and its circulating supply is 2,297,853 coins. The Reddit community for Lunyr is /r/Lunyr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Lunyr is lunyr.com . Lunyr’s official Twitter account is @Lunyrinc and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lunyr is an Ethereum-based crowdsourced encyclopedia that rewards users with app tokens for peer-reviewing and contributing information, thus providing reliable, accurate information. The LUN tokens will be used to place ads on the platform. They function as part of the incentive system to drive contribution, peer review, and dispute and quality resolution. That platform itself is a crowdsourced decentralized knowledge base where contributors earn LUN tokens. Lunyr's mission is to develop solutions that fundamentally change the way we publish, store, and exchange information. Through the use of blockchain technology, we enable individuals to capture the world's knowledge in a medium that is ubiquitous, censorship-resistant, and immortal. “

Lunyr Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lunyr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lunyr should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lunyr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

