Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. Sells 5,430 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 79,345 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 5,430 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $8,314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CVX. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. PARK CIRCLE Co grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the first quarter worth $34,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

CVX traded up $1.89 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $109.86. 238,498 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,339,114. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $65.16 and a 1-year high of $113.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $105.37. The company has a market capitalization of $211.82 billion, a PE ratio of -25.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). Chevron had a negative return on equity of 0.82% and a negative net margin of 8.15%. The business had revenue of $32.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were given a dividend of $1.34 per share. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is -2,680.00%.

In other Chevron news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.79, for a total transaction of $565,139.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

CVX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chevron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Chevron from $119.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Chevron from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $105.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.92.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

