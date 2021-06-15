Gifto (GTO) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $28.66 Million

Gifto (CURRENCY:GTO) traded 8.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 15th. Gifto has a market cap of $44.43 million and $28.66 million worth of Gifto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gifto coin can currently be bought for $0.0577 or 0.00000144 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Gifto has traded 14.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.04 or 0.00062591 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00004145 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002500 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.96 or 0.00022396 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002502 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $313.73 or 0.00784077 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.98 or 0.00084932 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,149.10 or 0.07870356 BTC.

Gifto Profile

Gifto is a coin. It was first traded on December 13th, 2017. Gifto’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 770,236,879 coins. Gifto’s official Twitter account is @GIFTO_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Gifto’s official website is gifto.io . Gifto’s official message board is medium.com/@GIFTO . The Reddit community for Gifto is /r/GIFTO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The GIFTO Protocol is a decentralized universal gifting protocol for 2.2 billion digital content consumption market. GIFTO Protocol allows for the creation and exchange of virtual gifts, built on smart contracts and blockchain technology, that in turn will create a decentralized consumer-driven virtual economic system. Users can Send and Receive GIFTO, the platform's ERC20 token, on any Social Media Platform “

Gifto Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gifto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gifto should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gifto using one of the exchanges listed above.

