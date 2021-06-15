46,551 Shares in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Purchased by Harbour Investments Inc.

Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 46,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,031,000. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up 2.0% of Harbour Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Personal Wealth Partners boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 299.0% during the fourth quarter. Personal Wealth Partners now owns 147,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,410,000 after buying an additional 110,493 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 289,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,822,000 after buying an additional 2,189 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 603,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,279,000 after buying an additional 25,625 shares during the period. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 155.7% during the fourth quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 100,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,383,000 after buying an additional 60,898 shares during the period. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,604,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVW traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $70.35. 35,828 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,230,184. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $49.01 and a 1 year high of $70.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.78.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

