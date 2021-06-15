Helium (HNT) Trading 8.8% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Helium (CURRENCY:HNT) traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 15th. One Helium coin can currently be purchased for approximately $13.94 or 0.00034843 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Helium has traded 8.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Helium has a total market capitalization of $1.21 billion and $9.68 million worth of Helium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Helium alerts:

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002602 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001297 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.84 or 0.00037088 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.86 or 0.00224583 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00008006 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00009882 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000441 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001907 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,558.14 or 0.03894166 BTC.

Helium Coin Profile

Helium uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 14th, 2018. Helium’s total supply is 223,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 86,490,034 coins. The Reddit community for Helium is /r/heliumchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Helium’s official Twitter account is @HeliumChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Helium is heliumchain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “With a Helium Hotspot, anyone can earn cryptocurrency by building a wireless network in their city and creating a more connected future. It provides wireless coverage for low power Internet of Things (IoT) devices and earns a new cryptocurrency, Helium, from the users' living room. HNT is mined and distributed to Hotspot Owners, Helium Inc., and Investors. Helium uses algorithm called “Proof-of-Coverage” (PoC) to verify that Hotspots are located where they claim (as established in the assert_location transaction when they are first deployed). There is no pre-mine of HNT, and a max supply of 223M HNT. HNT supply comes from mining with a compatible Hotspot that both mines HNT and creates network coverage for IoT devices. All HNT was mined from genesis, starting at a rate of 5M HNT/month and then halving every 2 years. On August 1st, 2021 the net HNT issuance will be reduced to 2.5M HNT per month. The distribution of HNT changes over time to align incentives with the needs of the network. In the early days, a higher proportion of HNT is allocated to Hotspot owners for building and securing coverage. As the network grows, Hotspots earn more for transferring device data on the network while Helium Inc. and investors earn less. After 20 years, distributions no longer adjust and remain fixed. “

Buying and Selling Helium

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Helium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Helium using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Helium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Helium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.