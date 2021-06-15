Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 5,923.85 ($77.40).

RIO has been the topic of several research reports. Liberum Capital restated a “sell” rating and set a GBX 3,900 ($50.95) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 5,700 ($74.47) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. UBS Group set a GBX 5,100 ($66.63) price target on Rio Tinto Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 5,610 ($73.30) price target on Rio Tinto Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 6,400 ($83.62) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th.

In other Rio Tinto Group news, insider Jakob Stausholm acquired 6 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 6,069 ($79.29) per share, with a total value of £364.14 ($475.75).

LON RIO traded down GBX 90 ($1.18) on Tuesday, hitting GBX 6,002 ($78.42). 1,849,357 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,301,905. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 6,100.18. Rio Tinto Group has a twelve month low of GBX 4,226.50 ($55.22) and a twelve month high of GBX 6,876.26 ($89.84). The stock has a market capitalization of £97.17 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.65, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

