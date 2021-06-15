Aareal Bank (ETR:ARL) Given a €27.50 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Aareal Bank (ETR:ARL) has been assigned a €27.50 ($32.35) price objective by stock analysts at Warburg Research in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s price target suggests a potential upside of 33.50% from the stock’s current price.

ARL has been the subject of several other reports. Nord/LB set a €23.00 ($27.06) price objective on Aareal Bank and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €16.60 ($19.53) target price on Aareal Bank and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €22.00 ($25.88) target price on Aareal Bank and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Independent Research set a €19.00 ($22.35) target price on Aareal Bank and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €21.62 ($25.44).

ARL remained flat at $€20.60 ($24.24) on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 263,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 359,447. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €22.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 248.77. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.86. Aareal Bank has a 12-month low of €14.49 ($17.05) and a 12-month high of €25.64 ($30.16).

Aareal Bank AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financing, software products, digital solutions, and payment transaction applications for the property sector and related industries in Germany and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Structured Property Financing, Banking & Digital solutions, and Aareon.

