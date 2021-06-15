JMP Securities Raises Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) Price Target to $9.00

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) had its target price boosted by JMP Securities from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “market outperform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 133.77% from the company’s current price.

CLSD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Clearside Biomedical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Clearside Biomedical from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Clearside Biomedical has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.00.

NASDAQ CLSD traded up $0.83 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $3.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 897,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,793. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.73. Clearside Biomedical has a 52 week low of $1.25 and a 52 week high of $4.53. The company has a market cap of $221.68 million, a PE ratio of -8.78 and a beta of 1.37.

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03). Clearside Biomedical had a negative return on equity of 220.12% and a negative net margin of 591.23%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Clearside Biomedical will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Clearside Biomedical by 5.4% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 87,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 4,464 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Clearside Biomedical by 33.9% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 18,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 4,750 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in Clearside Biomedical by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 59,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 6,635 shares during the last quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc acquired a new position in Clearside Biomedical in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Clearside Biomedical in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.81% of the company’s stock.

Clearside Biomedical Company Profile

Clearside Biomedical, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the developing and delivering treatments that restore and preserve vision for people with serious eye diseases. Its product includes CLS-AX, an axitinib for suprachoroidal injection which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial. It also develops XIPERE, a triamcinolone acetonide suprachoroidal injectable suspension for the treatment of macular edema associated with uveitis, diabetic macular edema, and macular edema associated with retinal vein occlusion.

