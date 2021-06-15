JMP Securities Raises Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) Price Target to $9.00

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) had its target price boosted by JMP Securities from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “market outperform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 133.77% from the company’s current price.
CLSD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Clearside Biomedical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Clearside Biomedical from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Clearside Biomedical has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.00.
NASDAQ CLSD traded up $0.83 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $3.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 897,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,793. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.73. Clearside Biomedical has a 52 week low of $1.25 and a 52 week high of $4.53. The company has a market cap of $221.68 million, a PE ratio of -8.78 and a beta of 1.37.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Clearside Biomedical by 5.4% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 87,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 4,464 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Clearside Biomedical by 33.9% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 18,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 4,750 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in Clearside Biomedical by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 59,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 6,635 shares during the last quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc acquired a new position in Clearside Biomedical in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Clearside Biomedical in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.81% of the company’s stock.
Clearside Biomedical Company Profile
Clearside Biomedical, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the developing and delivering treatments that restore and preserve vision for people with serious eye diseases. Its product includes CLS-AX, an axitinib for suprachoroidal injection which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial. It also develops XIPERE, a triamcinolone acetonide suprachoroidal injectable suspension for the treatment of macular edema associated with uveitis, diabetic macular edema, and macular edema associated with retinal vein occlusion.
