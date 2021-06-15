Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SFRGY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SFRGY) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Salvatore Ferragamo in a report on Thursday, April 15th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Salvatore Ferragamo in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Salvatore Ferragamo in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th.

SFRGY stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.80. 1,736 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,440. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.34. Salvatore Ferragamo has a 52-week low of $6.25 and a 52-week high of $12.75.

Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A., through its subsidiaries, creates, produces, and sells luxury goods for men and women in Europe, North America, Japan, the Asia Pacific, and Central and South America. The company offers men's and women's footwear; leather goods, such as handbags, suitcases, belts, wallets, and other men's and women's leather accessories; and knitwear, clothes for formal occasions, sportswear, and leisure wear, as well as outerwear, such as husky jackets, ponchos, and leather garments.

