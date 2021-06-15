iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Shares Acquired by Rede Wealth LLC

Rede Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) by 12.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,581 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,479 shares during the quarter. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF accounts for 1.2% of Rede Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Rede Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $2,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 160.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,328,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,491,000 after purchasing an additional 8,838,436 shares in the last quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the first quarter worth about $395,558,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 202.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,429,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,096,000 after acquiring an additional 3,634,642 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 53.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,722,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,356,000 after acquiring an additional 2,344,443 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,143,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,285,236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515,710 shares in the last quarter.

ESGU stock traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $97.05. 6,155 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,065,500. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 12-month low of $66.70 and a 12-month high of $97.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $95.39.

