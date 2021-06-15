Harbour Investments Inc. Takes $985,000 Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 4,046 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $985,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYK. TCTC Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 2.8% during the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 19,920 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,852,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Stryker by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 298,950 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $72,818,000 after purchasing an additional 49,443 shares during the period. Bluestein R H & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 58.9% in the first quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. now owns 218,565 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $53,238,000 after purchasing an additional 81,056 shares in the last quarter. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 233.8% in the first quarter. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC now owns 3,799 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $925,000 after buying an additional 2,661 shares during the period. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Stryker during the first quarter valued at $583,000. 72.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Stryker alerts:

SYK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Stryker in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $280.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Stryker from $251.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Stryker from $245.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Stryker from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Stryker from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $268.18.

Stryker stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $255.90. 10,072 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,170,997. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.41 billion, a PE ratio of 69.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $255.14. Stryker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $171.75 and a fifty-two week high of $268.04.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 21.90% and a net margin of 9.57%. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.84 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 9.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Stryker’s payout ratio is currently 33.92%.

In other news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 107,795 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total value of $27,572,883.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical device products that are used in various medical specialties.

Featured Article: retirement calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.