Harbour Investments Inc. Invests $354,000 in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 17,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,792,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $924,545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684,349 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,983,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,316,000 after acquiring an additional 947,516 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,375,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,529,000 after acquiring an additional 207,799 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc. grew its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 9.5% in the first quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 4,750,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,727,000 after acquiring an additional 412,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,195,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,707,000 after purchasing an additional 445,342 shares during the period.

Shares of FPE stock traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $20.53. The stock had a trading volume of 15,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,691,612. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.38. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 52-week low of $18.30 and a 52-week high of $20.55.

