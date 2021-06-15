Harbour Investments Inc. Makes New $730,000 Investment in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 10,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $730,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $107,514,000. ARS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $56,971,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,983,000. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,066,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 139.6% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 840,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,137,000 after purchasing an additional 489,581 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of USMV traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $73.35. 1,718,301 shares of the company traded hands. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.16. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 52 week low of $47.44 and a 52 week high of $55.45.

