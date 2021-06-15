Insider Selling: GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN) Director Sells 3,500 Shares of Stock

GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN) Director Michael Jr. Smurfit sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.60, for a total transaction of $61,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 290,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,117,006.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Michael Jr. Smurfit also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 14th, Michael Jr. Smurfit sold 3,655 shares of GAN stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.58, for a total transaction of $64,254.90.

NASDAQ:GAN traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $17.27. 7,741 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 792,953. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.57. The firm has a market cap of $725.51 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.99. GAN Limited has a twelve month low of $13.78 and a twelve month high of $31.81.

GAN (NASDAQ:GAN) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.09). GAN had a negative net margin of 46.37% and a negative return on equity of 12.65%. The business had revenue of $27.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.81 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 263.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that GAN Limited will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GAN. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of GAN in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective (down previously from $28.00) on shares of GAN in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GAN from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in GAN in the 1st quarter valued at $117,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of GAN during the 1st quarter worth $1,102,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of GAN by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 431,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,852,000 after purchasing an additional 108,830 shares in the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp purchased a new stake in shares of GAN during the 1st quarter worth $256,000. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of GAN during the 1st quarter worth $20,020,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.54% of the company’s stock.

About GAN

GAN Limited operates as a business-to-business supplier of internet gambling software-as-a-service solutions to online casino gaming and online sports betting applications in the United States, Italy, the United Kingdom and Channel Islands, and internationally. The company operates through Real Money iGaming (RMiG) and Simulated Gaming (SIM) segments.

