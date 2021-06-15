Ergoteles LLC Has $11.19 Million Stake in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Ergoteles LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 58.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,823 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 45,531 shares during the quarter. Ergoteles LLC’s holdings in Twilio were worth $11,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Twilio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,911,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Twilio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its position in shares of Twilio by 645.5% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 82 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Twilio by 4,500.0% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 92 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Twilio during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TWLO traded down $9.14 on Tuesday, hitting $333.93. 49,924 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,179,265. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 12.19 and a quick ratio of 12.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $340.51. Twilio Inc. has a 52 week low of $193.49 and a 52 week high of $457.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -88.65 and a beta of 1.44.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.63. Twilio had a negative net margin of 30.33% and a negative return on equity of 5.84%. On average, equities analysts expect that Twilio Inc. will post -2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Twilio news, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 49,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.08, for a total value of $17,328,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.60, for a total transaction of $566,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 136,023 shares of company stock worth $47,820,613 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Twilio from $340.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Twilio from $420.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Twilio in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $415.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Twilio from $500.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Twilio from $385.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $445.64.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

