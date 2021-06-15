Security National Bank of SO Dak Raises Stock Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Security National Bank of SO Dak grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,286 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $1,678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Pitcairn Co. lifted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 5,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.7% in the first quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 17,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,393,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Advisors lifted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 12,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $961,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 8,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Advisors LLC raised its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 3,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. 76.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 25,279 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.03, for a total value of $2,048,357.37. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 257,057 shares in the company, valued at $20,829,328.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Patricia Verduin sold 46,566 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.89, for a total value of $3,766,723.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 100,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,144,005.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 91,040 shares of company stock worth $7,384,255. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Colgate-Palmolive presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.42.

Shares of NYSE:CL traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $83.36. The stock had a trading volume of 73,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,629,678. The company has a 50 day moving average of $82.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.42. Colgate-Palmolive has a twelve month low of $71.21 and a twelve month high of $86.41. The company has a market cap of $70.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.61.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.28 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 298.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 20th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is 58.82%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment's products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

