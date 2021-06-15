Ergoteles LLC Buys New Position in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 180,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,972,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PENN. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Penn National Gaming during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Norway Savings Bank increased its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 50.0% in the first quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. 86.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Penn National Gaming in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Penn National Gaming in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $151.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Penn National Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 15th. TheStreet raised Penn National Gaming from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Penn National Gaming from $134.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.58.

Shares of Penn National Gaming stock traded down $1.05 on Tuesday, reaching $79.61. 93,242 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,797,995. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -576.10 and a beta of 2.58. Penn National Gaming, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.96 and a 1-year high of $142.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.48.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.25. Penn National Gaming had a net margin of 0.81% and a return on equity of 1.27%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($5.26) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Penn National Gaming, Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Penn National Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages gaming and racing properties, and operates video gaming terminals. It operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. The company operates live sports betting properties in Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, Mississippi, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia; Barstool Sports, an online sports betting app in Pennsylvania; and online social casino, bingo, and online casinos under the iGaming name in Pennsylvania and Michigan.

