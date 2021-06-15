Alphasimplex Group LLC Has $2.46 Million Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Alphasimplex Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 8.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,945 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,055 shares during the period. Danaher makes up 1.0% of Alphasimplex Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Alphasimplex Group LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $2,464,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,633,545,000. Edgewood Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 109.5% in the 4th quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 8,359,799 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,857,046,000 after acquiring an additional 4,368,967 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 58.4% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,296,974 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,192,243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,952,233 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,709,313 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,153,866,000 after acquiring an additional 1,646,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D1 Capital Partners L.P. increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 88.2% in the 4th quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 2,582,346 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $573,642,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210,565 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.57% of the company’s stock.

DHR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Danaher from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Danaher from $275.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $241.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Danaher from $249.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $265.63.

Shares of NYSE:DHR traded down $2.69 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $244.72. 28,293 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,565,337. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $166.14 and a fifty-two week high of $261.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.55 billion, a PE ratio of 38.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $248.51.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.85. The business had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.12 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 19.17% and a return on equity of 16.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 58.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 8.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. Danaher’s payout ratio is 13.31%.

In related news, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 3,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total transaction of $790,902.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,913,375.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 17,169 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.76, for a total value of $4,442,650.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 84,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,844,519.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,165 shares of company stock valued at $9,051,818 over the last quarter. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

