Insider Selling: Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE) Director Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE) Director Sean P. Downes sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total value of $280,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,498,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,025,792.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of UVE stock remained flat at $$14.23 on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 197 shares, compared to its average volume of 187,315. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.84 and a twelve month high of $20.85. The company has a market capitalization of $444.20 million, a P/E ratio of 18.01 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.07.

Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.15. Universal Insurance had a negative return on equity of 5.94% and a net margin of 2.31%. The company had revenue of $262.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $269.49 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.50%. Universal Insurance’s dividend payout ratio is presently -71.11%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Universal Insurance during the first quarter worth $27,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new position in shares of Universal Insurance in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Universal Insurance in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in Universal Insurance during the fourth quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Universal Insurance during the fourth quarter worth about $95,000. Institutional investors own 65.95% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Universal Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th.

Universal Insurance Company Profile

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated insurance holding company in the United States. The company develops, markets, and underwrites insurance products for personal residential insurance, such as homeowners, renters/tenants, condo unit owners, and dwelling/fire; allied lines, coverage for other structures, and personal property; and commercial residential multi-peril, as well as liability and personal articles coverages.

