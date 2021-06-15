Insider Buying: NeuroMetrix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NURO) Insider Purchases 28,238 Shares of Stock

NeuroMetrix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NURO) insider Topline Capital Management, Ll acquired 28,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.42 per share, for a total transaction of $96,573.96. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NURO stock remained flat at $$3.39 during trading hours on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 4,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,386. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.10. The company has a market capitalization of $12.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.67 and a beta of 2.79. NeuroMetrix, Inc. has a one year low of $1.39 and a one year high of $5.78.

NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The medical device company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.16 million during the quarter. NeuroMetrix had a negative net margin of 20.31% and a negative return on equity of 27.98%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NURO. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NeuroMetrix in the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of NeuroMetrix during the first quarter worth $150,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of NeuroMetrix in the first quarter worth $333,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NeuroMetrix in the first quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of NeuroMetrix in the fourth quarter worth $127,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.52% of the company’s stock.

NeuroMetrix Company Profile

NeuroMetrix, Inc, a healthcare company, develops and markets products for the detection, diagnosis, and monitoring of peripheral nerve and spinal cord disorders. The company develops wearable neuro-stimulation therapeutic devices and point-of-care neuropathy diagnostic tests to address chronic health conditions, including chronic pain, sleep disorders, and diabetes.

