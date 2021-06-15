REV Group (NYSE:REVG) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

REV Group (NYSE:REVG) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.45 billion-2.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.50 billion.

A number of research firms have weighed in on REVG. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of REV Group from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of REV Group from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of REV Group from $10.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of REV Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of REV Group from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.17.

REV Group stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.06. 3,807 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 402,204. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 181.22 and a beta of 2.71. REV Group has a 52 week low of $5.10 and a 52 week high of $22.23.

REV Group (NYSE:REVG) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.19. REV Group had a net margin of 0.28% and a return on equity of 9.96%. As a group, analysts forecast that REV Group will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. REV Group’s payout ratio is 333.33%.

In related news, insider Christopher M. Daniels purchased 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.79 per share, with a total value of $50,528.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 135,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,136,702.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rodney M. Rushing purchased 16,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.98 per share, for a total transaction of $301,165.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 948,995 shares in the company, valued at $17,062,930.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 47,742 shares of company stock worth $792,617 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

REV Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles in the United States, Canada, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Latin America, the Caribbean, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment offers various fire apparatus and ambulance products for municipalities and private contractors.

