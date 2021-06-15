Geode Capital Management LLC Increases Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,352,130 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 241,291 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.59% of Intuit worth $1,662,539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuit during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuit during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Intuit during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. 83.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intuit alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on INTU shares. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Intuit from $482.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Intuit in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $460.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Evercore ISI upgraded Intuit from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Intuit from $460.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Intuit presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $465.71.

In other news, Director Dennis D. Powell sold 5,000 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.67, for a total value of $2,158,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,827,690.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Brad D. Smith sold 163,061 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.50, for a total transaction of $70,360,821.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 517,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $223,330,592. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 168,912 shares of company stock valued at $72,890,386 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ INTU traded down $2.83 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $474.14. 12,706 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,314,641. The company has a market capitalization of $129.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $423.99. Intuit Inc. has a 52 week low of $274.19 and a 52 week high of $476.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The software maker reported $6.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.19 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 28.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.49 EPS. Analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 7.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.98%.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

Further Reading: What is a death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.