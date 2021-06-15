Cohen Investment Advisors LLC Buys 199,449 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Cohen Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 463.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 242,471 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 199,449 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems makes up 1.9% of Cohen Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $2,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,026,921,000. Dodge & Cox raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 38,592,574 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,727,018,000 after buying an additional 8,276,836 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 334,979,843 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $17,321,808,000 after buying an additional 7,282,145 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 38,461,276 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,721,142,000 after buying an additional 3,778,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 55,150.8% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,708,433 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $165,952,000 after buying an additional 3,701,721 shares during the last quarter. 72.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CSCO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Cisco Systems in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Wolfe Research upgraded Cisco Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.85.

Shares of Cisco Systems stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.08. 124,899 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,694,116. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $52.52. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.28 and a 1-year high of $55.35. The company has a market capitalization of $227.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.91.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 20.92%. The business had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. Cisco Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.68%.

In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 7,584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total value of $402,786.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director M Michele Burns sold 13,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.55, for a total value of $720,772.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 70,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,632,625.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,395 shares of company stock valued at $1,970,410 over the last quarter. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

See Also: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.