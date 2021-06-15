Old North State Trust LLC Has $205,000 Stock Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Old North State Trust LLC lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 14.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,822 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the quarter. Old North State Trust LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Waycross Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Waycross Partners LLC now owns 21,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,533,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. JT Stratford LLC lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 4,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Capital Management Associates NY lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital Management Associates NY now owns 17,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,252,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 261,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,992,000 after buying an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 45,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,346,000 after buying an additional 10,867 shares during the last quarter. 75.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on C. Edward Jones downgraded Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Citigroup from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Citigroup from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Barclays raised their target price on Citigroup from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Citigroup from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Citigroup has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.70.

Citigroup stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $75.06. 199,443 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,563,909. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.01. The company has a market capitalization of $155.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.89, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.92. Citigroup Inc. has a one year low of $40.49 and a one year high of $80.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $1.02. The firm had revenue of $19.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.34 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 20.27%. The business’s revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.80%.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

