Cresset Asset Management LLC Purchases 1,322 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 16.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,435 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,322 shares during the quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $19,516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. Centric Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 361 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $7,256,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $806,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 876.0% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 732 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,282,000 after buying an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $350,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOG stock opened at $2,525.84 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,357.94. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,347.01 and a 52 week high of $2,528.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.09.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.74 by $10.55. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 26.11%. The company had revenue of $55.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $9.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GOOG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,635.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2,794.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,495.63.

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 30 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,152.94, for a total transaction of $64,588.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,079,740.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Sergey Brin sold 13,889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,494.51, for a total value of $34,646,249.39. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,158,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,791,543,791.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 71,887 shares of company stock valued at $167,350,539 in the last ninety days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

