Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Acquired by Old North State Trust LLC

Old North State Trust LLC lifted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 11.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,876 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the quarter. Old North State Trust LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADP. Chandler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 127.6% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 223 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.29% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Sreenivasa Kutam sold 4,583 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $916,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,008,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.72, for a total value of $94,360.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,658,741.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,399 shares of company stock valued at $1,267,962. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ADP shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $197.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $190.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $197.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $190.00 to $212.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Automatic Data Processing currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $177.81.

NASDAQ:ADP traded down $0.80 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $198.37. The stock had a trading volume of 3,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,510,234. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1-year low of $127.31 and a 1-year high of $200.51. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $193.88. The company has a market capitalization of $84.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.52, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.71.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.07. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 16.88% and a return on equity of 44.23%. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.92 earnings per share. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.84%.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

