Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Has $20.13 Million Stock Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,406 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,294 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $20,126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. CX Institutional raised its stake in Broadcom by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 537 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Rossmore Private Capital raised its stake in Broadcom by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 3,468 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its stake in Broadcom by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 762 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its stake in Broadcom by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 2,827 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Broadcom by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC now owns 614 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.51% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $538.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $490.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $540.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $415.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Broadcom has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $491.38.

AVGO opened at $475.83 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $194.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $461.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.21. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $292.41 and a fifty-two week high of $495.14.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.43 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $6.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.51 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 19.11% and a return on equity of 41.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.14 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of $3.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 21st. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 78.05%.

In other news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.98, for a total value of $232,659.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.83, for a total transaction of $2,788,980.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,170 shares of company stock worth $5,185,446. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

