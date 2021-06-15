Waycross Partners LLC Raises Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Waycross Partners LLC boosted its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 174.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,127 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,797 shares during the period. Adobe comprises 2.4% of Waycross Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Waycross Partners LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $4,339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Berger Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Adobe by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 982 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. JT Stratford LLC increased its position in Adobe by 8.0% during the first quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 3,655 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,737,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Capital Management Associates NY increased its position in Adobe by 1.3% during the first quarter. Capital Management Associates NY now owns 2,527 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,201,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Adobe by 13.1% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,001,290 shares of the software company’s stock worth $475,983,000 after buying an additional 115,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in Adobe by 4.1% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 725,270 shares of the software company’s stock worth $344,772,000 after buying an additional 28,895 shares in the last quarter. 81.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE opened at $556.95 on Tuesday. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $397.00 and a 1 year high of $561.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $266.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $503.10.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.35. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.30% and a net margin of 40.68%. The business had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 10.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John E. Warnock sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $517.25, for a total value of $1,293,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,766,714.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO John Francis Murphy sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $512.78, for a total value of $1,666,535.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,686,256.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 14,571 shares of company stock valued at $7,442,586. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $570.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $575.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Adobe from $585.00 to $595.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Griffin Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $597.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $558.48.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

