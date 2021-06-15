Alphasimplex Group LLC Sells 10,584 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Alphasimplex Group LLC lowered its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 27.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,645 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 10,584 shares during the period. Alphasimplex Group LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,550,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 850,725 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $44,578,000 after acquiring an additional 3,924 shares in the last quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 720,634 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $37,761,000 after acquiring an additional 22,776 shares in the last quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 1.3% during the first quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 585,979 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $31,707,000 after acquiring an additional 7,567 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 4,551.5% during the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 77,680 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,069,000 after acquiring an additional 76,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 70.9% during the first quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 21,658 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after acquiring an additional 8,984 shares in the last quarter. 82.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Comcast news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 3,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total value of $233,319.78. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,977,335.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 709,673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total transaction of $39,173,949.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 717,670 shares of company stock worth $39,636,593 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMCSA traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $57.53. 226,102 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,454,744. The company has a market capitalization of $263.53 billion, a PE ratio of 22.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $37.77 and a 12-month high of $59.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.78.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The cable giant reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $27.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.83 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 13.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 6th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.31%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CMCSA. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Comcast from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Comcast in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.86.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

