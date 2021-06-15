Alphasimplex Group LLC Has $911,000 Stock Position in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX)

Alphasimplex Group LLC trimmed its position in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) by 19.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,685 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 9,369 shares during the quarter. Alphasimplex Group LLC’s holdings in BOX were worth $911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BOX. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of BOX by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 22,097 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of BOX by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 13,300 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BOX by 73.0% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,791 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BOX by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,383 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BOX by 5.3% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,683 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BOX stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.04. The company had a trading volume of 51,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,066,312. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.79. The company has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of -125.64 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33. Box, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.07 and a 1-year high of $26.47.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The software maker reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $202.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.43 million. BOX had a negative net margin of 4.11% and a negative return on equity of 26.17%. BOX’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Box, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BOX. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of BOX from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of BOX from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. TheStreet raised shares of BOX from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of BOX from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of BOX in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.00.

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

