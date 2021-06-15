Alphasimplex Group LLC Has $997,000 Holdings in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Alphasimplex Group LLC cut its holdings in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) by 9.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,247 shares of the company’s stock after selling 888 shares during the quarter. Alphasimplex Group LLC’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HLT. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 83.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,540,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,006,000 after buying an additional 3,441,034 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Hilton Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at about $277,252,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,443,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,052,012,000 after buying an additional 999,493 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Hilton Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at about $95,450,000. Finally, Cbre Clarion Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the first quarter valued at about $61,260,000. 96.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HLT stock traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $129.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,522,450. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $125.02. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.83 and a 12 month high of $132.69.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $874.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 2.24% and a negative net margin of 25.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 54.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HLT. Raymond James lifted their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Truist lifted their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $106.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Hilton Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.67.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

